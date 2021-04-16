Quick work by firefighters saves home in Columbiana County

Multiple crews responded to the working structure fire on Walker Road in Glenmoor

GLENMOOR, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents on Walker Road in Glenmoor said crews worked quickly to extinguish a fire early Friday.

Glenmoor and Calcutta volunteer fire departments were called out to the fire at 1:33 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Glenmoor’s department.

When crews arrived. the fire was on the back wall of the home. At that point, the call was upgraded to a working structure fire.

Liverpool Township Volunteer Fire Department was called in to help and West Point’s station was on standby.

The fire spread to the kitchen, the back porch and the roof of the kitchen, but crews were able to contain it.

One neighbor said if it wasn’t for the quick work of the fire departments, the house could have been gone minutes later.