WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is making efforts to prevent suicide.

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Black children under age 13 are two times as likely to die by suicide compared to their white peers. It’s a problem the board is aware of.

“With family, with economics, with jobs. Also, just what is going on culturally and politically in today’s climate. I think all of these things compound,” said Laura Domitrovich, executive director of youth programs.

There are resources available for people who are struggling. The easiest to remember is the 988 hotline. Trained crisis counselors are available nationwide.

Locally, Trumbull County has an initiative called “Life Is Better With You Here.” This month they are working with local barbers to reach people. The board is trying to equip barbers who have partnered with them with information about warning signs to look out for and resources in the community.

“What we are hearing from our local barbers is that they’re concerned about some of the things that they’re hearing from patrons. They don’t always know the resources to be able to guide them,” Domitrovich said.

Domitrovich says warning signs look different on everyone.

“Withdrawing from activities that normally they would find enjoyable. Maybe talking about not wanting to be here anymore, making those kinds of statements. For some people, it presents more as anger or irritability,” Domitrovich said.

What experts stress is that if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, there is help a phone call away.