Quick Care reopens at Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman

The service has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Quick Care is reopening at Akron Children’s Hospital’s Beeghly campus on Sept. 1.

Quick Care will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made at akronchildrens.org, but walk-ins are also accepted.

The Boardman service offers non-urgent medical care for children, including:

  • Allergies
  • Burns/sunburn (minor)
  • Colds
  • Cough/congestion/upper respiratory infection
  • Cuts (small, minor)
  • Diarrhea
  • Ear infections/earaches
  • Eye redness/drainage/itching
  • Fever (child 3 months or older)
  • Flu
  • Headache (without nausea, vomiting or vision changes)
  • Insect bites/stings or minor dog bite
  • Nausea
  • Pain upon urination
  • Rashes/skin infections
  • Sore throat
  • Stomach pain (minor)
  • Urinary tract infection (in potty-trained child, fever less than 103 degrees)

They offer sports and work physicals.

Quick Care will also offer testing for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Akron Children’s Hospital is closely following CDC guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

They are taking the following safety precautions at all Akron Children’s Hospital sites:

  • Limiting entry points
  • Practicing social/physical distancing
  • Continually educating and retraining caregivers on personal protective equipment and hand hygiene
  • Cleaning common areas frequently
  • Installing more hand sanitizer dispensers
  • Decreasing the number of visitors
  • Giving surgical masks to all Akron Children’s employees working on-site
  • Asking everyone visiting an Akron Children’s facility to wear masks or face coverings, except for kids under 2 or those with sensory issues; masks are provided for visitors who do not bring their own

