Quick Care reopens at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Quick Care is reopening at Akron Children’s Hospital’s Beeghly campus on Sept. 1.
The service has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Quick Care will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Appointments can be made at akronchildrens.org, but walk-ins are also accepted.
The Boardman service offers non-urgent medical care for children, including:
- Allergies
- Burns/sunburn (minor)
- Colds
- Cough/congestion/upper respiratory infection
- Cuts (small, minor)
- Diarrhea
- Ear infections/earaches
- Eye redness/drainage/itching
- Fever (child 3 months or older)
- Flu
- Headache (without nausea, vomiting or vision changes)
- Insect bites/stings or minor dog bite
- Nausea
- Pain upon urination
- Rashes/skin infections
- Sore throat
- Stomach pain (minor)
- Urinary tract infection (in potty-trained child, fever less than 103 degrees)
They offer sports and work physicals.
Quick Care will also offer testing for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
Akron Children’s Hospital is closely following CDC guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
They are taking the following safety precautions at all Akron Children’s Hospital sites:
- Limiting entry points
- Practicing social/physical distancing
- Continually educating and retraining caregivers on personal protective equipment and hand hygiene
- Cleaning common areas frequently
- Installing more hand sanitizer dispensers
- Decreasing the number of visitors
- Giving surgical masks to all Akron Children’s employees working on-site
- Asking everyone visiting an Akron Children’s facility to wear masks or face coverings, except for kids under 2 or those with sensory issues; masks are provided for visitors who do not bring their own