Quick Care reopens at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman

The service has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Quick Care is reopening at Akron Children’s Hospital’s Beeghly campus on Sept. 1.

The service has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Quick Care will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made at akronchildrens.org, but walk-ins are also accepted.

The Boardman service offers non-urgent medical care for children, including:

Allergies

Burns/sunburn (minor)

Colds

Cough/congestion/upper respiratory infection

Cuts (small, minor)

Diarrhea

Ear infections/earaches

Eye redness/drainage/itching

Fever (child 3 months or older)

Flu

Headache (without nausea, vomiting or vision changes)

Insect bites/stings or minor dog bite

Nausea

Pain upon urination

Rashes/skin infections

Sore throat

Stomach pain (minor)

Urinary tract infection (in potty-trained child, fever less than 103 degrees)

They offer sports and work physicals.

Quick Care will also offer testing for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Akron Children’s Hospital is closely following CDC guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

They are taking the following safety precautions at all Akron Children’s Hospital sites: