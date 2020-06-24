Quaker Steak & Lube apologizes for former employee’s SnapChat video

In the video, an employee can be heard making fun of applicant's job resumes

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Quaker Steak and Lube is apologizing after a video surfaced on SnapChat, appearing to show an employee making fun of applicants’ resumes.

The video was recorded by someone else and then posted on Facebook.

A person who recorded the SnapChat video, which she said was posted publicly, said the employee worked at the store’s Austintown location. The company would not verify where the employee worked but said she is no longer employed at Quaker Steak and Lube.

The Austintown chain later posted to its Facebook page, apologizing for the actions of the former employee.

The company also released the following statement:

We are dismayed and saddened by the behavior displayed by this employee. This conduct is unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as an organization. We are committed to racial equality and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion among all our employees. While we do not typically discuss matters publicly that pertain to our employees, we can say this individual is no longer working at our organization.

In the video provided to WKBN, a woman is laughing about two job resumes, at one point saying, “He ain’t working like a slave, ’cause Black Lives Matter.” She also laughs about an applicant’s lack of job history on the application.

The video shows the personal information of the two applicants, including their names and phone numbers.

At the end of the video, a woman is shown wearing a Quaker Steak and Lube name tag.