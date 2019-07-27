Quaker City Motorsports Park in Salem holding racing event

It's an all-day racing and spectating event

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Quaker City Motorsports Park in Salem is hosting a Points Race and Night of Fire.

It’s an all-day racing and spectating event, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27.

Junior dragsters run from 10 a.m. to noon., and the big car points racing begin at noon. Shows are at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and are expected to run until about midnight.

For spectators, costs range from $25 for adults to $10 for kids ages 7 to 15. Children 6 and younger are free.

For more information, visit Quaker City Motorsports Park’s website.

The park is located at 10225 West South Range Rd.

