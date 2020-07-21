Pyramid, Ponzi and gifting circles – oh my! How to stay safe from financial schemes

'What we tell consumers is, if it sounds too good to be true, that's because it is'

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pyramid schemes, a fancy and fraudulent way to say “stay away.”

Melissa Ames, the vice president of Better Business Bureau Services says the pyramid schemes operate by constantly bringing in new people.

“You have that initial group of people that you are bringing in for whatever the product is, and then in order to perpetuate the pyramid those people are bringing in other people,” she said. “It’s a constant influx of cash and people.”

In the case of a pyramid scheme, it pays to be at the top; the higher up the pyramid you are, the more money you make.

“Everything kind of flows to the top,” Ames said. “So there is that incentive for someone who is coming in at the bottom in order to really make a return on their investment – to continue to grow – to add people to the pyramid.”

Another scam to look out for are Ponzi Schemes, which are similar to pyramid schemes.

“(In a Ponzi Scheme), you are giving money to an investor who is supposedly investing in either a company or a product – some new venture,” Melissa said. “They are then taking your money and giving it to the people who first came into the investment.”

So, how do you keep yourself safe?

“The major red flag is ‘You are guaranteed to make your money back,’” Melissa said. “If you are to invest in the stock market, you’re going to have gains and you’re going to have losses.”

“They will tell you your investment is guaranteed. They will tell you that they want you in on the ground level to make as much money as possible. They’ll also create a false sense of urgency.” Melissa said, “They’ll tell you that you have to do this today. Otherwise, the investment is going to be gone tomorrow… When there’s really that hard pressure to make you buy in, that should be a red flag as well.”

If pyramids and Ponzis weren’t enough, there are also gift circles. No, this isn’t referring to a secret-Santa operation at the office.

“It’s a pyramid scheme involving cash,” Melissa said. “You have to buy into this circle and the higher you are in the circle, the more cash you get.”

Like a pyramid scheme, it’s due to collapse.

One way to prevent getting scammed is do your research and ask the professionals.

“Before you make a major investment like that, talk to a financial adviser,” she said. “Find out if this person you are dealing with is a registered broker.”

Melissa suggests using a site called BrokerCheck to find out if who you are dealing with is legitimate.

“Find out about the company, find out about the product this person wants you to buy into” she said. “Do some research on it. Often times you can’t find anything and that should be your red flag.”

Often times, people that have had a major life event such as the death of a loved one or the loss of a job fall victim to these schemes because they guarantee money, but Melissa said people should steer clear no matter how good it sounds.

“What we tell consumers is, if sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is,” she said.