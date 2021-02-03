Pymatuning Twp. man charged with inappropriately touching, threatening young girl

He would cut the victim anytime she tried to tell anyone, according to a criminal complaint

PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Pymatuning Township man has been charged with sexually assaulting a young girl under the age of 13.

Jesse Diefenderfer, 54, faces charges of aggravated assault, indecent assault, endangering of children, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, the Pymatuning Township Police Department became aware of the situation Aug. 14, 2020. The victim said the last time Diefenderfer inappropriately touched her was six days before that.

The victim also said that anytime the victim tried to tell anyone, Diefenderfer would cut her legs and arms with a razor blade.

The victim would tell people the scratches were from pet cats, according to the complaint.

It got to the point that anytime the victim was left alone with Diefenderfer, she would lock herself in the bathroom and hide under the sink, the complaint stated.

The victim alleged that Diefenderfer would pound on the door and threaten her, saying, “Let me in, or I’ll cut you tonight.”

Diefenderfer appeared in court Tuesday on the charges, and bond was set at $50,000.