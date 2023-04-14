EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Norfolk Southern showed off its remediation work Friday and provided an update.

As work continues cleaning up from that February toxic train derailment, the process of removing one set of railroad tracks and as well as all the soil beneath it is nearly finished.

The south side of the track where the derailment occurred in February is being replaced after roughly 24,000 tons of soil was removed. Once this site is finished, work will then begin as soon as next week on the northbound side.

But the overall project is still roughly only half finished. It may take another four to six weeks to complete this entire section.

