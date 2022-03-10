YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, says as the invasion of Ukraine drags on, the United States needs to do more to help the Ukrainian people and do it quickly.

Among other things, Portman said Thursday that the transfer of old fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine should be done.

Portman said while the Biden Administration has been slower to act than other allies, lives are being lost.

“Every couple of days there is something where the Administration says, ‘no.’ We push hard here in Congress. Some of us are very interested in keeping Vladimir Putin from destroying that country and killing more people, innocent civilians,” Portman said.

Portman says the U.S. should worry less about what might upset Russia’s president than about helping the Ukrainian people.

The Biden Administration recently stopped Russian oil imports to the U.S. a move that is sure to hit drivers at the pump.

With gas prices now above $4 a gallon in most places, Portman says the Biden Administration needs to encourage domestic oil and natural gas production. He said while some would like to see Americans get away from fossil fuels, he argues a switch to electric vehicles overnight is impossible.

“Where does that electricity come from? It has to come from power, too. In Ohio, we still have coal generating plants that are producing electricity. That’s not the ultimate answer here. The ultimate answer is to use our fossil fuel as cleanly as possible in a transition to really smart use of renewables where it’s affordable for people,” Portman said.

Portman says America’s energy independence is a real national security issue.