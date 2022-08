STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Beaver County man will head back to Pennsylvania and face charges for leading a police on pursuit last week.

Oscar Gaunt of Chippewa waived extradition Monday morning in court.

PSP said that he led them on a chase last Thursday from Lawrence County into Poland Township that ended when Gaunt crashed his pick up.

In addition to domestic violence and receiving stolen property charges in Pennsylvania, Gaunt was charged with OVI in Ohio.