BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in custody after a pursuit ended in Brookfield Township.

Brookfield Township Police posted a picture on Facebook saying their officers assisted Vienna Police Department with the pursuit.

It happened Thursday morning on State Route 82.

According to the post, the vehicle was driving on a flat tire and failed to pull over.

Officers set up spike strips, stopping the vehicle as it entered Brookfield Township. The driver was shortly taken into custody by officers.

