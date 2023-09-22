AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Versace, Coach: designer bag raffles can be a money maker for a worthwhile cause.

Bingo & Bling will take place Sept. 27 at Maronite Center in Austintown. Gateways to Better Living is holding the event.

For $40, participants will get a dozen bingo games, a dauber and snacks. A table of eight gets two bottles of wine included.

Kristie Murphy from Gateways to Better Living explained where the funds will go.

“We serve over 200 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Valley, and we use this money just to make their Christmas brighter,” Murphy said. “We’re going to use it for presents and parties. And throughout the year we’ll have other holiday events that we’ll use the money for as well.”

The video above shows the organization’s “Not So Scary” Halloween event from 2019.

Tickets can be purchased at Gateways to Better Living, located at 6000 Mahoning Avenue, or by contacting Murphy via call or text at 330-565-9411.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the Bingo & Bling starts at 6 p.m. No one under the age of 18 is permitted at the event.