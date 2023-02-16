WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The head of Panera Bread O’Charley’s was honored this week by a group of Purple Heart veterans in Trumbull County.

Sam Covelli, CEO of Covelli Enterprises, was presented with a plaque by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 606. The group thanked Covelli for the company’s continued support of combat wounded veterans.

Covelli Enterprises raises funds annually for the organization through its Panera Bread locations in the Mahoning Valley and also donates food for the annual Thanksgiving food drive that serves veterans in need.

“Supporting veterans has always been near and dear to my heart since my father and our founder, Albert M. Covelli, was a World War II Veteran,” Covelli said. “We are thankful to partner with the Military Order of the Purple Heart as they do so much good to assist combat veterans in need, right here in our local communities.”

Covelli is also the annual sponsor of the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Military Appreciation Night, which also benefits the Purple Heart.