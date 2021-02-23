Puppy suspected to have been abused in Boardman motel room getting surgery

Police suspect a man was punching the dog after it went to the bathroom on his bed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A puppy is having surgery to fix a badly broken leg.

On Monday, Boardman police found the dog in a room at Red Roof Inn.

Police suspect Dante Mason was punching the animal after it went to the bathroom on his bed.

According to a Boardman police report, when officers arrived at the motel, they heard loud thumping and a dog crying and yelping loudly.

Mason told officers he was “teaching the dog a lesson,” according to the report.

He is now facing charges.

We’ll let you know how the puppy does in surgery.