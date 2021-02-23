Puppy suspected to have been abused in Boardman motel room getting surgery

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A puppy is having surgery to fix a badly broken leg.
On Monday, Boardman police found the dog in a room at Red Roof Inn.
Police suspect Dante Mason was punching the animal after it went to the bathroom on his bed.
According to a Boardman police report, when officers arrived at the motel, they heard loud thumping and a dog crying and yelping loudly.
Mason told officers he was “teaching the dog a lesson,” according to the report.
He is now facing charges.
We’ll let you know how the puppy does in surgery.