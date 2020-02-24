Puppies rescued after being abandoned in Struthers

With the help of a local dog rescue organization in Boardman, the puppies are in good condition now

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Six puppies were found in bad shape Saturday morning. They were found inside of a taped-up box outside of a store in Struthers.

Luckily, with the help of a local dog rescue organization in Boardman, the puppies are in good condition now.

“We received a phone call from one of the people from one of the Restore stores on Youngstown Poland Road, and they said there was a box of puppies found outside of their donation door,” said Amanda Hamilton of Every Dog Matters Rescue.

The box even had a note on it asking for someone to find the puppies a better home.

The six puppies were dropped off Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and were found at 9 a.m.

“Oh, they were filthy. The were in a tall skinny box, and they aren’t small puppies. They were stacked on top of each other. They were filthy. They were covered in feces and urine. They were in bad shape,” said Hamilton.

But a day later, the puppies have bounced back.

The puppies are being treated for worms and Every Dog Matters Rescue is hoping to get them to their vet on Monday, but for now, the puppies are clean, warm, and being loved.

One of the puppies had parvo-like symptoms and was being treated at MedVet in Girard, but she was released Sunday morning and back to playing.

The volunteers at EDM have affectionately called them the Candy Bar Pups, naming each dog after a candy bar.

Courtesy of Every Dog Matters Rescue

Hamilton says the community has been a great help.

“Oh my goodness, the community has been amazing. We have so many bags of puppy food that have been dropped off. Some of our supporters dropped off a ton of puppy pads,” she said.

The puppies will stay at the Every Dog Matters Rescue facility for about a week. Then, they will be ready for good homes to take them in.

Hamilton says they are still looking for donations and that they can be reached on their Facebook page.