Pulaski Twp. officer rescues red-tailed hawk

PULASKI TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Pulaski Township police officer is credited for saving a red-tailed hawk.

Officer Scott Hedland found the injured bird while on patrol last weekend on S. Valleyview Road.

He said the bird appeared to have a broken leg.

Officer Hedland wrapped the bird in a towel and called the Pennsylvania Game Commission who helped him find a local agency that could care for it.

Wildlife in Need is rehabilitating the bird and once healed, the bird will be released where it was found.