LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Pulaski Twp. officer rescues red-tailed hawk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A hawk was rescued in Pulaski Twp.

PULASKI TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Pulaski Township police officer is credited for saving a red-tailed hawk.

Officer Scott Hedland found the injured bird while on patrol last weekend on S. Valleyview Road.

He said the bird appeared to have a broken leg.

Officer Hedland wrapped the bird in a towel and called the Pennsylvania Game Commission who helped him find a local agency that could care for it.

Wildlife in Need is rehabilitating the bird and once healed, the bird will be released where it was found.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story