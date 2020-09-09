Pulaski police investigating armed robbery at computer repair store

The robbery happened at Pulaski PC on Evergreen Road

PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a computer repair shop in Pulaski.

The robbery happened at Pulaski PC on Evergreen Road, near US-422, around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police received a report that a younger black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana over his face, along with blue jeans and white sneakers, entered the business. He then pulled out a silver semi-automatic pistol and hit the victim in the face and arms, knocking him to the floor.

According to Pulaski police, the robber ran away with cash.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to call police at 724-964-8891, ext. 104.

