PULASKI Twp, Pa. (WKBN)- A tractor-trailer rolled over Thursday, closing a state route in Lawrence County.

Pennsylvania State Police said that the vehicle rolled over on State Route 208 in Pulaski Township shortly before 10 a.m.

Our crew on scene said that the vehicle was carrying bails of trash which fell off of it.

The truck is still being removed from the area. The area will remain closed until the truck and any debris are cleared from the road. Officials said it could take a couple of hours.