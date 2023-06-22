PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) — Natural gas drillers in Pennsylvania are sending some money to local communities in Lawrence County.
Impact fee checks are coming to several areas. The money is part of a deal to give local communities 60% of impact fees that are paid by drilling companies to counties, cities and towns affected by drilling.
The rest of the money goes into a Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund, a portion of which goes to local counties. The money is used for emergency response planning; training, water, stormwater and sewer system construction and repairs; infrastructure maintenance and repair; as well as environmental initiatives.
Lawrence County is getting more than $381,000 this time around. Pulaski Township is getting the most at $140,584. Other communities in Lawrence County to receive funding include:
- Bessemer Borough – $2,062
- Hickory Township – $6,178
- Mahoning Township – $71,462
- New Wilmington Borough – $3,457
- Neshannock Township – $36,125
- North Beaver Township – $53,161
- Shenango Township – $16,650
- S.N.P.J. Borough – $161
- South New Castle Borough – $1,481
- Taylor Township – $2,924
- Union Township – $10,866
- Wilmington Township – $7,559
According to Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence County), 2022 numbers show that gas producers paid nearly $279 million in impact fees statewide, for a total of $2.5 billion over the past 11 years. This is the most collected in a year in Pennsylvania.