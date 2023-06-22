PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) — Natural gas drillers in Pennsylvania are sending some money to local communities in Lawrence County.

Impact fee checks are coming to several areas. The money is part of a deal to give local communities 60% of impact fees that are paid by drilling companies to counties, cities and towns affected by drilling.

The rest of the money goes into a Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund, a portion of which goes to local counties. The money is used for emergency response planning; training, water, stormwater and sewer system construction and repairs; infrastructure maintenance and repair; as well as environmental initiatives.

Lawrence County is getting more than $381,000 this time around. Pulaski Township is getting the most at $140,584. Other communities in Lawrence County to receive funding include:

Bessemer Borough – $2,062

Hickory Township – $6,178

Mahoning Township – $71,462

New Wilmington Borough – $3,457

Neshannock Township – $36,125

North Beaver Township – $53,161

Shenango Township – $16,650

S.N.P.J. Borough – $161

South New Castle Borough – $1,481

Taylor Township – $2,924

Union Township – $10,866

Wilmington Township – $7,559

According to Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence County), 2022 numbers show that gas producers paid nearly $279 million in impact fees statewide, for a total of $2.5 billion over the past 11 years. This is the most collected in a year in Pennsylvania.