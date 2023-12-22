PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A Pulaski man is facing a list of charges after leading multiple police departments on a chase and crashing his car following a heated argument with family on Friday.

According to Pulaski Township police, Joshua Allen, of Pulaski, was involved in a fight with family that led to him pointing a shotgun at them. Police were called to the situation.

When police arrived to the home, Allen was seen leaving in his car. Pulaski police followed after him, confirming that Allen still had the shotgun and “was going to harm himself or others,” the report states.

Police chased Allen at a high rate of speed before finding the car he was driving crashed into a ditch on the side of a road. Allen was arrested at the scene without resistance.

Allen is now facing the following charges, according to the police report:

Aggravated assault

Recklessly endangering another person

Terroristic threats

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Driving under the influence of drugs

Attempting to elude police

No one was hurt in the chase or surrounding events, the report says.

Officers from surrounding township police departments, as well as New Castle city police and Pennsylvania State Police, helped with the chase and subsequent arrest.