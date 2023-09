PULASKI, Pa. (WKBN) — A major interstate is closed Monday morning due to an overturned truck, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Interstate 376 is closed at the Lawrence County/Mercer County line.

PennDOT says emergency officials are on scene and traffic is being diverted at the New Wilmington-Pulaski exit 5, via Route 208 and Route 18.

First News is trying to get more information on this crash. For updates, check back here.