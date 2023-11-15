PULASKI Twp. Pa. (WKBN)- Multiple investigators, including the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, were called Wednesday afternoon to a portion of U.S. Route 422 near the woods in Pulaski Township.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Crime Scene investigators were also called to the scene.

CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh is reporting that a hunter found human remains. The remains have not been identified and police have not released any further information.

WKBN is working to gather more information on this developing story.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.