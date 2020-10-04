Puerto Rican restaurant in Campbell celebrates over 20 years during Hispanic Heritage Month

Papa's Puerto Rican Cuisine in Campbell has been around for years in the Valley with authentic Puerto Rican food and baked goods

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine in Campbell has been around for years in the Valley with authentic Puerto Rican food and baked goods.

Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine has been a staple in the community, serving the Valley for over 20 years, and customers can’t get enough of it.

“I’ll come up here all the time to order food. They’ve got wonderful food,” said Alice Drummond, a customer.

They have a full menu of authentic Puerto Rican food.

“Most popular dish is the Spanish rice with the roast pork. That and the pastelillos are the most famous that we sell, but we sell all kinds of stuff,” said Carmelo Morales, owner of Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine.

Since Morales is originally from New York, he has a variety of food options to offer the community. One of those food dishes includes New York style pizza.

“We came because the real estate was cheaper and we already opened four locations, and we have two left,” Morales said.

He and his wife recently went to Puerto Rico, learning new recipes.

“We knew somebody that owned five bakeries, so we went over there and learned how to make bread and all of the pastries. So now we opened a bakery. It’s been about a year, so everything has been good so far,” Morales said.

Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine has been following CDC guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing, but before the pandemic, every weekend the restaurant was a popular place to stop in for traditional Puerto Rican dancing, too.

More stories from WKBN.com: