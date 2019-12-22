Puerto Rican parranda tradition lives on in Valley

A small group of people gather at a family or friend's house with their traditional instruments like the congas, cuatro, maracas and guiro

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A parranda is a Puerto Rican tradition that dates back decades. Similar to Christmas caroling, a parranda consists of music, loved ones and food.

The homeowner then invites them inside the house where they all congregate and sing Spanish Christmas music. The homeowner will also provide food and drinks for everyone.

“We make the traditional sopon, it’s pepperoni, ham and noodles with vegetables. Roasted pork, pernil, and we do red rice and beans and we have a bunch of deserts,” said Priscilla Espada.

“You can’t miss the Coquito,” said Jose Espada.

Then, the original group as well as the family and friends will all go to the next house together and do the same.

“Traditionally, they would go to one house and then go to another house. The first home they went to, the people doing the parranda, then the people from that house that hosted will go with them to the next house. So every family continues going. So it just gets bigger and bigger,” Priscilla said.

Saturday night a parranda was held in Campbell over the Espadas’ house.

They said they have been participating in them for years but this is their first year hosting one.

Priscilla says she recalls this tradition from the time she was a child. She is hoping with newer generations, the tradition will live on.