PUCO OKs gas credits for Dominion Energy customers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Public Utilities Commission has worked out a way for Dominion Energy to settle up with customers after it overcharged them.

The Commission announced Thursday that Dominion will start giving customers credit on their bills to reflect tax credits the company received but failed to pass on to customers.

The tax credits were part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The PUCO said Dominion had been overcharging customers since Jan. 1, 2018.

A total of $50.9 million will be paid back to customers over a 12-month period.

More rate adjustment and bill credits will come moving forward as Dominion realizes more tax savings and calculates new distribution rates.

The credits will come in several installments ranging between 1 to 38 years.

A residential customer will see a bill reduction of approximately $5.80 per month for the first year, a $3.15 reduction in years two through six and a $1.55 reduction in year seven and beyond.