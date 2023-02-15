LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — The public hearing on solar and wind farms Wednesday in Lisbon brought a packed house, as county commissioners are considering a ban.

Residents of four townships in Columbiana County made their voices heard Wednesday morning on both sides of a proposal regarding potential development of solar energy farms in the county.

Commissioners were met by an overflow crowd as residents spoke for and against a proposal to ban large-scale solar farms.

Already, one project is before the Ohio Power Siting Board in the Summitville area of Franklin Township. But several other communities are asking commissioners to ban these projects in their townships.

Commissioners are expected to issue a decision later on. They admit they will have to hold at least one more hearing to accommodate other townships requesting bans on their lands.