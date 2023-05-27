LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Clear skies and blue water, it’s a perfect day for the opening of the Sadie Van Fossen Swimming Pool in Lisbon.

It’s the time of year for splashes, sun tans and snorkels. It’s the first time in four years the pool has been open before Memorial Day, and kids are sure taking advantage of the warm weather.

“Swimming is one of my favorite things to do,” said Karver Burkholder, of Lisbon. “I’ve been waiting all school year for this to be open.”

The village’s public pool suffered some leaks last year, and it delayed the opening. After months of renovations, the pool is ready to go.

“Kids will have all this spare time on their hands — the pool is a great option,” said village Mayor Pete Wilson. “Exercise, you can see your friends, what have you.”

Many of the kids are looking forward to a fun-filled summer at the pool.

“I’m excited to see the lifeguards, because I was here last year,” said Kaileigh Henderson, of Lisbon.

“My birthday is coming up here in August, and I’m probably going to have my birthday at the pool,” said Zacharie Henderson, of Lisbon.

Right across from the pool sit pickleball and volleyball courts, as well as an exercise path that was built last year.

“I was a little skeptical when it first started, ‘How many people would be using it?'” Wilson said. “It’s used a lot.”

The pool plans to put a diving board where the deep end is, it is expected to be ready to use next week and the kids can hardly wait for…

“Diving into the deep end and touching the bottom and talking to my friends and playing with them,” said Brayden Henderson.