Residents can bring their questions to the town hall meeting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown residents with questions about a proposed increase in sewer rates will have chance to ask them as a public meeting.

A town hall meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Covelli Centre community room.

The long term plan for sewer overflow will be updated, along with financial status of the sewer fund.

The mayor has recommended four percent increases in sewer rates in each of the next five years.