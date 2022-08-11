VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A second public meeting is set to talk about land use around the Youngstown Air Reserve Station (ARS) in Vienna.

The meeting surrounds a land-use study that was completed in 2019. The study was a joint venture between Youngstown ARS, Trumbull County, Vienna Township, Fowler Township and other surrounding communities, as well as county, state and federal agencies.

The study was funded by the Department of Defense and looked at military zoning, impacts on birds and wildlife by air operations, vertical obstructions, noise reduction, safety and drone regulations, among other issues.

The meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Baker Elementary School, 4095 Sheridan Dr., Vienna.

Some key recommendations in the land use study included: (All recommendations are online)