VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A second public meeting is set to talk about land use around the Youngstown Air Reserve Station (ARS) in Vienna.
The meeting surrounds a land-use study that was completed in 2019. The study was a joint venture between Youngstown ARS, Trumbull County, Vienna Township, Fowler Township and other surrounding communities, as well as county, state and federal agencies.
The study was funded by the Department of Defense and looked at military zoning, impacts on birds and wildlife by air operations, vertical obstructions, noise reduction, safety and drone regulations, among other issues.
The meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Baker Elementary School, 4095 Sheridan Dr., Vienna.
Some key recommendations in the land use study included: (All recommendations are online)
- Noise awareness in real estate disclosures
- Feasibility study for the relocation of Mathews High School
- Restricting military flights of schools to the extent possible
- Adding safety zones to official maps
- Development of airport property
- Developing public education and awareness
- Drone operator training and regulations through ordinances
- Consider aiming laser pointers as harassment in ordinances