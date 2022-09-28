WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents in Hermitage and Wheatland have another opportunity to learn more about a potential merger tonight.

There is a public meeting at 5 p.m. at the Hermitage Municipal Building, at 800 N. Hermitage Rd.

Officials from both municipalities looked at research from a third-party source that determined a merger would benefit both Hermitage and Wheatland. Now, it is up to voters to decide.

Officials from both sides have said it is a “win-win” situation for all, but Wheatland’s mayor says the rumor mill has been rampant. He wants to ensure residents are fully informed before November 8.

“If you’re unsure, you’ve heard rumors, please contact myself here in Wheatland or Hermitage to make sure that you have all the facts before you go vote,” said Mayor Ron Viglio.

The merger plans to have Hermitage absorb Wheatland completely, but Viglio assures that the identity of Wheatland will never go away.

If passed, the merger wouldn’t go into effect until the beginning of 2024.

There will be one final meeting to discuss the merger on October 12 at the Wheatland Borough building.