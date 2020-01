The Board of Trumbull County Commissions and Sheriff Paul Monroe are holding the meeting at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 22

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A public meeting is planned to address concerns with a proposed shooting range at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

The Board of Trumbull County Commissions and Sheriff Paul Monroe are holding the informational meeting at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The meeting will be in the Trumbull County Commissioners’ hearing room, located on the fifth floor of the County Administration Building, located at 160 High St. NW in Warren.