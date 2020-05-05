Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County moves forward with renovation plans

One of the biggest changes would be creating a new outdoor terrace and event space

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The main branch of the Public Library System in Mahoning County is about to get a serious facelift.

Directors with the library unveiled their plans Tuesday morning for a $25 million project that would renovate the 110-year-old building inside and out.

One of the biggest changes would be creating a new outdoor terrace and event space.

One of the project’s landscape architects told members of the city’s design review committee it would allow for activities never seen before at the library.

“What we anticipate happening there is areas for people to just come out and relax. They could do outdoor reading, there could be outdoor meetings that the library hosts, there could be workforce development forums, outdoor learning,” said landscape architect Nancy Roman.

The committee members unanimously approved the plans Tuesday morning. Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed in the spring of 2020.