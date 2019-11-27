Public invited to view plans for Grove City road-widening project

The project will focus on widening the roadway from the intersection with Kocher Drive to just south of the intersection with Route 58

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The public is invited to view plans for a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation road project that will impact traffic in Grove City.

The project will focus on widening the roadway from the intersection with Kocher Drive to just south of the intersection with Route 58 (Main Street). On average, about 3,100 vehicles a day use the roadway, according to PennDOT.

Plans for the project will be on display from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. December 4 through December 17 at the Grove City Municipal Building, 123 West Main St., Grove City.

The public will also have an opportunity to comment on the project.

In addition to road widening, the project will include pavement restoration, curb and sidewalk upgrades and drainage improvements.

The work is expected to get started in the summer of 2021.