Public hearing planned for Meijer’s proposed gas station in Boardman

Trustees could vote after the hearing, but they have 20 days after that to make a decision

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trustees in Boardman will be holding a public hearing for Meijer’s proposed gas station in the township.

The meeting will be at 4 p.m. March 23 at the township hall.

Trustees could vote after the hearing, but they have 20 days after that to make a decision.

Boardman’s Zoning Commission has already denied a zone change to allow Meijer to build a gas station across the street from its store, to be located on the corner of US-224 and Tippecanoe Road. Trustees could overturn that decision, however, as they had for a previous proposal by Meijer.

Meijer wants two more parcels of land at the corner of Tippecanoe and Lockwood Boulevard changed from business and residential to commercial. The company wants to build a gas station where there are currently two houses and a vacant lot.

Meijer originally wanted to build the gas station near the store but a deed restriction forbids a gas station.

Zoning Commission Chairman Peter Lymber had cited traffic concerns with the project.