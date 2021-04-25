Public health officials want to hear from mothers about healthcare issues

They're asking women between the ages of 18 and 44 to fill out a survey all about what being healthy means to them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health officials are asking for input from local women to help plan future programming for new mothers.

They’re asking women between the ages of 18 and 44 to fill out a survey about what being healthy means to them, especially during and in between conception.

Their goal is to gather input from women who are pregnant or have recently been for program development at the Mahoning County Public Health Center.

Questions center around the struggles women have faced accessing healthcare services and insurance during pregnancy.

Organizers want to “improve the health of women in the Mahoning County who are of child-bearing age,” according to an official Facebook post.

The online survey will take about five minutes and can be found here.