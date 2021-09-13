Public comments open for next phase of hike/bike trail at Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The public comment portion in connection with the next construction phase of the East Park Hike and Bike Trail is open.

The new work will include a 1,700 feet of 8-foot-wide paved asphalt trail that will connect to the 7-plus mile contentious trail system that extends from U.S. 224 in Boardman Township to Old Furnace Road in Youngstown.

The estimated total project cost is $170,000 with 80% funded by the ODOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and 20% funded by Mill Creek MetroParks.

Construction is planned for the spring of 2022. The park board is looking for comments from residents pertaining to impacts of the new construction which could include social, environmental, economic, archeological, ecological, architectural and location.

To learn more about the proposed project, please participate in the Virtual Open House at www.millcreekmetroparks.org/east-park.

All public comments, questions and/or concerns about the project are welcomed and should be directed to:

Nick Derico, Natural Resources Steward

330.702.3000, Ext 136

nderico@millcreekmetroparks.org

Mill Creek MetroParks

7574 Columbiana Canfield Rd.

Canfield, Ohio 44406

All Comments Must be Submitted by October 18th, 2021.