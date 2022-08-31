HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is accepting public comments on the proposed construction of a distribution center in Hubbard Township.

The Pittsburgh District for the Army Corps of Engineers issued a public notice about the project off Bell Wick Road.

The applicant, Martin Wohlgamuth, wants to build a 27,500-square-foot building for Frito Lay that will include a warehouse with garage and office space with a paved driveway and parking area plus utility service.

According to the proposal, the project would impact less than an acre of wetlands.

Hubbard Twp. Trustee Rick Hernandez said a few residents have expressed concerns about flooding issues and increased truck traffic stemming from the project.

“We are pro-business. We are not anti-business but we do have an obligation, a responsibility for the safety and wellbeing and protection of the residents’ property values,” said Hernandez.

According to the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office, that portion of Bell Wick Road is a county road with a posted 10-ton weight limit.

The public comment period closes Sept. 16.