PTA helps Jackson-Milton students with supplies

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Parents of Jackson-Milton Elementary students don’t have to buy school supplies for students this year.

Five pallets of supplies were delivered to the school Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the PTA sorted through all the supplies and delivered boxes full of notebooks, markers, glue sticks and other supplies to classrooms.

“We are working with the teachers to figure out, of the full list, what would be some of the things the kids at home would still need. We are putting together packets for them, and they are going to be able to get those as well, if they still need,” said PTA President Abbey Fishtorn.

A special thank you from the Jackson-Milton PTA to Leonard Truck and Trailer, and Clint and Tiffany Leonard, who donated all the supplies this year.

