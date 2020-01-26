PSU Shenango hosting annual Upcycled Art contest

All pieces of art must be created with material previously used and/or destined for recycling or the landfill

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Penn State Shenango encourages elementary and middle school students to find creative uses for “trash” in their annual Upcycled Art Contest.

The contest is part of the campus’ yearly Earth Fest. This year, the celebration will be on Saturday, April 4.

“Last year’s turnout was phenomenal, and the submissions were amazing,” said Tiffany Petricini, lecturer in Communications and chair of the Earth Fest Art Contest subcommittee at Penn State Shenango.

The competition is for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and has two categories to enter in.

The first category is “Reflection on Reuse” that is for individuals to enter to create two or three dimensional pieces of artwork.

The second category is a “Small Group Project” that allows groups to work together to create two or three dimensional pieces of artwork.

All pieces of art must be created with material previously used and/or destined for recycling or the landfill.

All submissions, including the entry form, need to be dropped off the week of March 16 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Lecture Hall, room 225 on PSU Shenango’s campus.