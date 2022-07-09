SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their first female class of troopers. The women were honored at the academy in Hershey last week.

The department was a trailblazer when it came to women in the force. It was the first police agency in the country to fully integrate female troopers into the regular command structure.

The 14 women who graduated from the PSP academy were with the 31st cadet class.



WKBN spoke with some of the female troopers from Troop D, which serves Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, Beaver and Armstrong counties. They all agreed that they hope to be an inspiration for young women and girls looking to go into police work.

“It’s possible. You can do anything you put your mind to. Oh, definitely might be challenging, but as long as you really want it and put in all the hard work, it’s definitely possible,” said Trooper Bertha Cazy.

But though it has been 50 years, there still aren’t a lot of women going into police work. Troopers say they hope to inspire the next generation to help solve crimes and serve the community.

“Certainly, this job is rewarding, because we have the opportunity to get to the bottom of those situations, comfort families and solve crimes and bring people to justice,” said Codi Walker, PSP’s criminal investigator.

Walker said men still dominate the field but hopes that the next generation can continue to close the gap.