NORTH BEAVER Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- A woman who used to live in North Beaver Township told Pennsylvania State Police Monday morning that her moving company stole her furniture and jewelry.

The 44-year-old woman who now resides in Bluffton Township, South Carolina told PSP that six pieces of jewelry and seven pieces of furniture were taken by a known moving company and not delivered to her new address.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP New Castle.