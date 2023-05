MUDDY CREEK Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in Butler County.

The victims were both found dead at a Park-and-Ride in Muddy Creek Township Monday evening.

We’re told the 31-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were both from Pulaski Township, Pennsylvania in Lawrence County.

Police said both suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released. PSP is still investigating.