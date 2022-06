COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- A 17-year-old Greenville boy was arrested after he was accused of committing indecent assault against three teenage girls.

Reports said that the incident happened at the Mercer County Career Center on May 20.

PSP said that the victims include a 15-year-old from Mercer, a 17-year-old from Mercer, and a 16 -year -old from Grove City.

Reports said that the Career Center contacted PSP. The incident is under investigation.