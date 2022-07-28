NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who they said ran from a chase in New Castle Tuesday night.

PSP said that they were out on a saturation patrol. Around 8:30 p.m., troopers noticed a vehicle with an expired registration plate.

After the driver did not stop for PSP, a chase ensued. According to a press release, the pursuit went for approximately a mile before the driver ran a stop sign on East Lutton Street and hit another vehicle.

Troopers said that the driver fled on foot, but that they could identify him. A name of the 22-year-old suspect has not been released.

Three victims were in the car that was hit, according to a press release. The driver of the vehicle suffered a possible broken leg/ankle and a potential concussion. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

The two other victims, who were juveniles, were released to their parents.

PSP said that the investigation is on-going.