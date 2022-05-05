PINE, Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- A Grove City man who was accused of stabbing another man was arrested due to an incident that was reported early Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m.

Troopers said that Varick Vanistendael, 46, was taken into custody and is accused of an assault that caused serious bodily injury.

Reports said that the victim was driving behind Vanistendael at the South Center Street Extension in Pine Township. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that Vanistendael’s vehicle abruptly stopped, causing the victim’s vehicle to also stop. Both men exited their vehicle and troopers said that Vanistendael stabbed the man several times.

Reports said that the victim drove himself to his residence where his girlfriend called 9-1-1. PSP said that the victim was treated and stabilized at AHN Grove City before he was transported to Allegheny General Hospital for emergency surgery. Troopers said that the victim was stabbed once in the abdomen and twice in the back, causing internal bleeding and a punctured lung.

The most recent update in the report states that the victim was stable, but still in critical condition.

Reports said that the victim told Grove City Police that he and Vanistendael had been in arguments in the past over an RC vehicle and a pickup truck. PSP then assumed the investigation due to it being in their jurisdiction.

PSP said that they found Vanistendael and that he refused to leave his residence. Troopers said that Vanistendael surrendered after nearly a nine hour standoff with PSP.

Reports said that the man admitted to stabbing the victim after initially denying it.

Vanistendael was arraigned and his bond was set at $100,000. He is in the Mercer County Jail.