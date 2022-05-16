GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a Grove City man after they say he drove a car straight at them.

According to a release, on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. at the 200 block of Brent Road, troopers were called to execute a search warrant on John Barlow.

When the troopers arrived, Barlow was seated in his vehicle. He evaded them and fled.

PSP followed Barlow, then tracked him on foot when he drove off-road into rough terrain.

When they found him, Barlow drove straight at a trooper, causing PSP to shoot at Barlow. Barlow fled again.

Finally, around 6 p.m. Sunday night, troopers found Barlow in Butler County. He’s now in the Mercer County jail on charges of criminal attempt – criminal homicide.