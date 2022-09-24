ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting where the victim was flown to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report.

Stanley Pugh, 30, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Aliquippa Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Main Street in Aliquippa after reports that a man was shot around 3 p.m. Friday, according to a report.

When police found the victim, he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Reports say the victim was flown to the hospital for treatment.

The Aliquippa Police Department then requested PSP assume responsibility for the case.

Through investigation, reports say PSP determined Stanley Pugh was a suspect in the shooting.

PSP is still searching for Pugh.

If you have information, call PSP Troop D at 724-773-7400.