PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Details were released Tuesday involving an accident in Lawrence County where a FedEx delivery driver was hit outside of his truck.

The accident happened about 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Portersville Road in Perry Township near River Road.

According to a police report, the delivery driver reported that he had just delivered a package and was walking back to his truck when a vehicle heading westbound struck his left shoulder, knocking him to the ground.

The driver never stopped.

The FedEx driver suffered suspected minor injuries and said he would seek medical attention on his own.

The incident is under investigation.