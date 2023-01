SANDY LAKE, Twp. (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle and found that the person was stealing gas from a work vehicle at a gas station in Mercer County.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the 2400 block of Mercer Street in Sandy Lake Township on December 5.

PSP said a suspicious vehicle was parked behind a gas station. Troopers said that a suspect was siphoning gas from a parked vehicle behind the store.

A suspect was not identified in the report.