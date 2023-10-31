(WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) continues to investigate to try to locate a missing 17-year-old who first went missing in 1973.

PSP said that Patricia Seelbaugh was last seen with friends at the Barkeyville Truck Stop, off Interstate 80 just East of Interstate 79, Venango County on 10/26/1973. PSP is offering a $5,000 cash reward.

PSP said that she was dropped off with an unknown male at a residence in the area located just outside of Grove City, Mercer County, commonly known as Hallville after midnight. Troopers said that Patricia wore glasses for reading but left them behind.

Troopers said that at the time Patricia was 5’0 and 98 lb. She has black hair and hazel eyes and she was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Seelbaugh is urged to contact PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.